Komodo 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.19 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $69.19 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001208 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.00267879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00073703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00089467 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000111 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,507,287 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

