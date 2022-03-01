Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

