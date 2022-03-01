Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $243.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.11. Kopin has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 189.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 366.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

