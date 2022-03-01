Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of £28.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

