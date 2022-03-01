Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of £28.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.

Kore Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

