Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,621 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.60% of Kornit Digital worth $40,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after acquiring an additional 415,973 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after buying an additional 114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

