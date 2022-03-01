Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Price Target Cut to €115.00

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €122.00 ($137.08) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNTY remained flat at $$43.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. Krones has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

