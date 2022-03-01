KUN (KUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,977.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, KUN has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $23.01 or 0.00052098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $46,019.36 and approximately $9,977.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00042159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.49 or 0.06585373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.28 or 0.99772097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

