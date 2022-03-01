Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $135.72 or 0.00306957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $72.33 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.91 or 0.06635553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,186.81 or 0.99936235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.