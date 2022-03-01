L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

FSTR stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,440. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

