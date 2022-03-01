L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.92

Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.92 and traded as low as $7.11. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 19,102 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

