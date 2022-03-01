Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $912.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.