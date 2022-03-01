Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.26. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.