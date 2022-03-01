Landore Resources (LON:LND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.53

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.53 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 23.56 ($0.32). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 554,358 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.53. The firm has a market cap of £25.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39.
About Landore Resources (LON:LND)
