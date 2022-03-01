Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.99% of Lands’ End worth $23,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 877,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LE opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.62.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LE. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

