Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Hoshi Printer Sells 12,026 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hoshi Printer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Hoshi Printer sold 2,878 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $19,541.62.

Shares of LTRX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 163,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,476. The firm has a market cap of $230.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lantronix by 155.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

