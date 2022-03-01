Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Sells $19,541.62 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) Director Hoshi Printer sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $19,541.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hoshi Printer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58.

NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $230.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 155.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $132,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

