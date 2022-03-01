Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Down 4%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) shares were down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 2,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 34,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12.
About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)
See Also
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.