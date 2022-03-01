Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 547.3% in February

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 547.3% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.39. 51,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000.

