Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after buying an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Leidos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.