LendingTree (TREE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/28/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/14/2022 – LendingTree is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/3/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $310.00 to $265.00.
- 2/3/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $200.00.
- 2/3/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $310.00 to $265.00.
- 1/26/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $250.00.
TREE traded down $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.78. 285,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,359. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $279.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 135.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
