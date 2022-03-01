LendingTree (TREE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2022 – LendingTree is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $310.00 to $265.00.

2/3/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $200.00.

2/3/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $310.00 to $265.00.

1/26/2022 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $250.00.

TREE traded down $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.78. 285,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,359. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $279.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 135.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,001,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LendingTree by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

