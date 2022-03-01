Lendlease Group Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0272 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

