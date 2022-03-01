Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $271.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.43.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $266.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.84. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $243.92 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 764 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.26, for a total transaction of $250,790.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $27,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.