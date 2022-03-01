Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 67,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

