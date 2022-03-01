Lethean (LTHN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,058.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $568,212.74 and $1,058.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,165.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.23 or 0.06654966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.09 or 0.00253797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.76 or 0.00737579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00068062 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00397835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00196308 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.