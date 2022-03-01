LHT One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $115,853.51 and $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008761 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

