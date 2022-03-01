Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.69

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $40.62, with a volume of 520541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.53 million, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51.

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

