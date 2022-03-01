Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.59. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 30,827 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

