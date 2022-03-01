Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.59. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 30,827 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.
About Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)
Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.
