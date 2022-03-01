Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $87.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.66 million and the highest is $91.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $334.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 97,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $706,693.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 224.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 559,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

