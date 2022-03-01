Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,649,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,205,000 after acquiring an additional 764,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,887,000 after acquiring an additional 610,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,331,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,942,000 after acquiring an additional 803,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

