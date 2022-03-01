Linear Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.75 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Linear has a market capitalization of $67.32 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,272,258,352 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

