Lip Bu Tan Sells 49,600 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00.

CDNS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.53. 2,074,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,683. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after purchasing an additional 264,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after buying an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.