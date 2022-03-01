Litentry (LIT) Price Hits $1.47 on Top Exchanges

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Litentry coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003332 BTC on major exchanges. Litentry has a market cap of $51.12 million and $28.23 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litentry Profile

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,834,212 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

