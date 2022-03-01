Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 253.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after buying an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after buying an additional 125,712 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.83.

NYSE:LAD opened at $340.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,362 shares of company stock worth $6,084,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

