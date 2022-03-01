LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00.

LIVN traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. 266,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

