LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

