Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of LYV opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

