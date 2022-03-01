LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $22.15. LivePerson shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 69,229 shares.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.