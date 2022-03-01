LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $22.15. LivePerson shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 69,229 shares.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

