LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Down 2.3%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.14 and last traded at $44.14. Approximately 2,991 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16.

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

