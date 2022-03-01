LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $40,500.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $64,170.00.

LMPX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.74. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

