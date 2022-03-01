Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) to post $15.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $66.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.02.

LMT opened at $433.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $433.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

