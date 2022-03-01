Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $433.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $433.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.20 and its 200-day moving average is $357.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.02.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.