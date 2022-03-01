Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.