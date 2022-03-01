Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,511.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.26 or 0.06679802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00252269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.05 or 0.00734755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00067893 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.00397172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00196292 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

