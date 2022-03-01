LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $263.03

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.03 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 256.20 ($3.44). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.49), with a volume of 5,353,329 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.29) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.42) to GBX 283 ($3.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.63 ($3.78).

The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 268.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

