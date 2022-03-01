Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Avenir Corp purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

LGV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.