Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

RIDE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 156,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,146. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 1,543,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 416,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

