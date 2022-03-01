Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at R. F. Lafferty from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.

RIDE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 2,076,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 1,543,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 1,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 551,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 416,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.