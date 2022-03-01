Lossless Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.00 or 0.06661842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.93 or 0.99950107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

