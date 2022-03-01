Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Price Down 2%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.35). 770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.42).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGRS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.03) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.03) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.23) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £256.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 279.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

